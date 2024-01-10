CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A small fire at an elementary school in Chapel Hill closed the school on Wednesday for some most grades, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire in a mechanical room of Seawell Elementary School Monday night, according to a news release from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

The fire left a “persistent odor of smoke as well as a considerable amount of cleanup needed,” officials said.

The fire happened in the Lawler/B-building.

School was canceled for the 3rd grade, 4th grade LEAP only, and for the 5th grade.

Tuesday afternoon, officials said ventilation, cleanup and repairs were still underway and “may last for several days.”

On Wednesday, classes will resume but there will be some changes, a news release said.

Students in grades 3 and 4 (including LEAP) will stay at Seawell and use available spaces (this includes available classroom, cafeteria and library spaces.)

Students in grade 5 (including LEAP) will arrive at Seawell and be walked to Smith Middle School, where classes will take place in available classrooms at the Carolina Center for Educational Excellence (CCEE).

Fifth-grade students will be walked back and dismissed from Seawell at the end of each day.

All arrivals and dismissals will continue to take place on Seawell property.