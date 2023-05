ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Daimler Freightliner manufacturing plant in Rowan County Friday night.

It occurred around 8 p.m. at the sprawling facility on Statesville Boulevard.

(Courtesy Iredell County News and Weather)

The facility employs more than 2,000 people. It’s the largest Freightliner truck manufacturing plant in the United States and is the largest manufacturer in Rowan County.