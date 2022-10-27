BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night.

Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered major damage.

Officials said the home was not occupied at the time and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from Beulaville, Sarecta, Kenansville and Potters’ Hill responded to the fire, Barwick said along with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Beulaville Police Department.