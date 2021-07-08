Fight between rival biker gangs in Clayton ends with 1 shot, 4 with head injuries

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight between rival biker gangs outside a Clayton restaurant left one person with a gunshot wound and four others with head injuries Wednesday night, a Town of Clayton spokesperson told CBS 17.

According to the official, an “altercation between members of rival motorcycle gangs” occurred outside a restaurant and one person ended up getting shot. Four other gang members suffered head injuries “from weapons used” during the fight.

All five people were transported to WakeMed for treatment. The spokesperson said their conditions are unknown at this time and police are still working to identify those who were involved.

The spokesperson said they anticipate an update later on Thursday.