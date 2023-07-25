RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – CommScope, which has been building communications infrastructure for decades in Catawba County, is going to expand significantly.

The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce on Tuesday morning approved incentives of about $2.27 million to secure 250 new jobs in Hickory.

A fiberoptic illustration (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Catawba County threw in another $1 million to ensure that CommScope, which has evolved since 1976 from producing coaxial cable to the fiberoptic required for today’s high-speed networks, would complete its $60.3 million expansion in the state.

The company, which employs about 1,700 in North Carolina, mostly near Hickory, had been considering sites in South Carolina, the Southwest U.S. and even Mexico. The EIC said that the cost of labor, logistics, consolidation and excess capacity elsewhere were factors in that decision.

The company claims to employ about 30,000 worldwide and to invest about $800 million each year in research and development. It holds about 15,000 patents, its website says.

The new positions, which will be filled in a 3-year period through 2027, would pay a minimum average wage of more than $57,000.

“CommScope is in the business of providing connectivity solutions, and we are proud to produce the fiber cables that help ensure all Americans have access to Broadband, right here in the State of North Carolina,” President & CEO Chuck Treadway said in a release from the governor’s office. “We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the State and Catawba County. This investment and jobs creation over the next four years will continue to keep the focus on North Carolina as the fiber cable hub of the U.S.”

Daniel Suarez drove the No. 99 TrackHouse Racing CommScope Chevrolet on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The company’s networks provide cable, telephone, digital satellite and Wi-Fi connections that are focused on “constant wireless connectivity,” the EIC said. It operates several subsidiary companies.

The EIC’s Walden projections of economic impact found that by Dec. 31, 2037, the end of the project, CommScope’s expansion would contribute about $834 million to the state’s gross domestic product and about $20.6 million in tax revenue.

“Connecting every household in North Carolina to high-speed internet is going to take a lot of fiber, and with this expansion, CommScope is answering the call not only with American jobs, but North Carolina jobs,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in his release.