RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of Mary Marshall, who died in the Hedingham mass shooting last fall, is running for city council.

Robert Steele announced his 2024 campaign for a city council seat on Monday. In a YouTube video, Steele said he was inspired to run after receiving community support after losing his fiancée, Mary Marshall, during the mass shooting.

Steele said he got involved in government on Oct. 14, 2022, one day after his fiancée was killed along with four other people.

“After the shooting, support poured in and gave me something that I almost lost: Hope for the future,” said Steele in his campaign video.

Steele has criticized council members for not having an emergency alert system for ongoing crime. Steele said that an alert might have saved his fiancée’s life. He said a lack of urgency among city leaders frustrated him.

“I brought up simple issues that should’ve been very simple to address and get taken care of, and two and a half months later nothing had changed,” Steele said.

Steele outlines access to affordable housing, easy access to public transportation, and an alert system as key issues “that will prove effective, and actionable,” according to Steele’s campaign website.

“I’m running for Raleigh City Council at Large because I think I can be the better that we all deserve,” said Steele in his campaign announcement.

The election is slated for November of next year. Steele said in the meantime he wants to hear from residents about changes they want to see and how he can work alongside them to get things done.