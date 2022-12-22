ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) – Two felons were arrested on firearm and drug charges in Bladen County after the sheriff’s office “received numerous community complaints [about] the sale and delivery of controlled substances.”

Summer Howd, 25, and Bronson Brisson, 24, were both arrested on multiple charges relating to firearm and drug possession.

Howd is facing one firearm charge, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and seven drug charges. They include:

Trafficking heroin of more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances;

Possession of heroin;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and

Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Brisson is facing additional charges after violating his probation.

The sheriff’s office served active arrest warrants for Brisson’s violation, as well as for possession of schedule I controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they observed “multiple items of drug paraphernalia along with presumable illegal controlled substances” during the arrest.

After applying for a search warrant of his home, deputies were able to seize a semi-automatic handgun and amounts of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone and $3,462.

Brisson was later identified as a convicted felon resulting in more charges.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Trafficking heroin more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances;

Possession of heroin;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances;

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and

Maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Summer Howd, left, and Bronson Brisson (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office).

Howd was held in the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $350,000 bond, and Brisson was held on a $461,000 bond.