LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who was out on bond for several charges, including murder, was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at an investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:01 a.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle near the 36 mile marker on I-95 North of St. Pauls.

Video from the scene showed an SUV on the side of the highway. There were at least nine law enforcement squad cars stopped along I-95 in the area of the arrest early Saturday morning.

Deputies said an investigator approached the car and tried to arrest one of the passengers for outstanding warrants.

They said the investigator was familiar with the people in the vehicle.

During the arrest, Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr. 33, of Maxton began to fight with the investigator and was able to retrieve a gun, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

It said Locklear pointed the gun at the investigator and the investigator fired his gun.

Deputies said Locklear fled on foot along the wood line of I-95 and was arrested within minutes.

They said the gun he had on him was recovered at the scene.

Locklear is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. Deputies said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

He was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and was issued a $1.3 million secured bond.

“When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are the Detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really went astray.”

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the shooting, however, Locklear Jr. was seen for minor injuries he received while trying to flee.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.