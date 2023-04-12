ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed and dangerous felon wanted for multiple crimes, including attempted murder, after three people were shot outside a Rocky Mount nightclub on March 26 was arrested after turning himself in on Tuesday, police said.

Brendan Bryant is said to have turned himself into the magistrate’s office in reference to outstanding warrants for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon in reference to the shooting.

Police said the 35-year-old Bryant “was interviewed by investigators and served with his

warrant. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond in regards

to this case.”

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a parking lot on the 100 block of Northeast Main Street around 2:30 a.m. on March 25 to find three people who had been shot. Officers said they were patrolling when they heard gunfire.

Police identified the victims as 19-year-old Amiya Taylor, 29-year-old Isiah Purvis and 41-year-old Dynasty Brown.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment, police previously said. CBS 17 has inquired about their status, as it has not been updated publicly.

Furthermore, police also previously said Brown got into an altercation with Bryant, resulting in Bryant firing multiple shots at him from close range. Additional shots were then fired by multiple shooters.

Police are still asking anyone with information or videos of the incident to contact officials.