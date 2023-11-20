RALEIGH, N.C. – A man accused of shooting two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies last week and then hitting one of them with a patrol vehicle now faces a federal carjacking charge in connection with the incident, authorities said.

Shawn Tobin Locklear, Jr., who was shot several times and taken to a hospital in the incident, was charged in a criminal complaint in U.S. District Court in North Carolina.

The incident happened on Nov. 7 while Locklear was out of jail on bond for murder and armed robbery charges that stemmed from the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, in late November 2022. Authorities said he also was arrested on an armed robbery charge in March 2022 and was given a bond in that case as well.

If convicted of the carjacking, prosecutors said Locklear faces up to 25 years in prison. Locklear also still faces state charges for the incident that sent deputies Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear to the hospital. Both deputies are expected to fully recover. Kaelin Locklear was released from the hospital on Nov. 9 and Walters returned home on Friday.

The state charges against Shawn Locklear, according to deputies, are expected to include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release. “Our office will bring swift prosecution against individuals who intentionally try to bring harm to those who have taken an oath to protect their communities. We are proud to partner with Sheriff Wilkins and District Attorney Matt Scott to address violent crime in Robeson County.”

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, who was visibly angry after the incident, cited the importance of working alongside federal authorities.

“The criminal complaint filed today by the U. S. Attorney’s Office is the first step in ensuring that this suspect is held accountable for his violent actions that have plagued this county for years,” Wilkins said.

According to the complaint, deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on Shawn Locklear when he opened fire. The deputies took cover behind their patrol car, but Locklear is then alleged to have entered the driver’s side of the patrol car and put it into reverse while one of the deputies was on the ground behind the vehicle.

The deputy was able to push himself partially out of the way before Locklear ran over his leg and drove away in the patrol vehicle. The incident was captured on the deputies’ body cameras.