FedEx driver dies in chain-reaction crash on I-85/40 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx tractor-trailer driver died in a chain-reaction wreck in Orange County Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 40/85 near Buckhorn Road, which is just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck began when an 18-year-old man from Mebane was also traveling north in a 2012 Jeep Compass, the news release said.

The driver of the Jeep was in the far left lane, but tried to move into a lane that was already occupied by a 2012 Toyota Yaris driven by a Burlington woman, troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep then collided with the side of the Toyota, which forced the Toyota into the side of the FedEx truck, according to the news release.

A 2019 Kenworth that was pulling FedEx double trailers then traveled off the interstate to the right and flipped, troopers said.

Harry Franklin Huffman, 72, of Lewisburg, West Virginia, who was driving the truck died at the scene.

The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Two lanes of the interstate were closed for nearly six hours.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.