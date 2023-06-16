GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A physician and two health care providers have filed a federal lawsuit to ask the court to clarify several provisions in North Carolina’s new abortion law that is scheduled to go into effect on July 1.

Senate Bill 20, the “Care for Women Children and Families Act,” enacted in May over the veto of Gov. Roy Cooper, tightens to 12 weeks the window for an elective abortion but retains for longer periods the access to abortions based on exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal abnormalities and adding money for a variety of related initiatives.

Dr. Beverly Gray

But a suit filed Friday asks the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina to clarify several issues that the plaintiffs – Dr. Beverly A. Gray, the ACLU of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic – suggest SB 20 left uncertain.

The plaintiffs also filed a motion earlier this week asking for the court to modify a permanent injunction in a previous case to clarify the type of medical professional who can provide patients seeking care with the mandated information.

Friday’s suit asks the court specifically to clarify:

A provision that appears to prevent providers from providing medication abortion after 10 weeks of pregnancy rather than the 12 weeks specified.

The mandate that victims of sexual assault obtain abortions in a hospital after 12 weeks of pregnancy under exceptions for rape or incest.

A provision requiring a 72-hour waiting period before the abortion with no exception for medical emergencies despite other sections of SB 20 that grant an exception to that delay.

A prohibition on advising how a person can access an abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, could violate the First Amendment.

“Given the hurried passage of this bill without guidance from the medical community, SB 20 lacks clarity and asks patients and health care providers to overcome impossible hurdles to obtain and provide care,” Gray, an obstetrician/gynecologist who has testified often on these issues, said in a release announcing the suit. “These hurdles are not based in science but are unreasonable and will make it virtually impossible for many people to receive abortion care in our state.”

‘Sloppily drafted bill’

This 46-page bill was pushed through the General Assembly within 48 hours of first being revealed. After about six hours of debate, the NC Senate voted, 29-20, on May 4, less than 24 hours after the House voted, 71-46. Both votes were along party lines, with some absences.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Before issuing his veto, Cooper had spent a week traveling around the state to generate pressure on members of the House and Senate who had expressed support for the state’s 20-week window that has been in place since the U.S. Supreme Court ended Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision. The debate during the veto override votes was lengthy and passionate.

Said Kristi Graunke, legal director of the ACLU of North Carolina: “The General Assembly has once again shown us that they put politics before people by cavalierly disregarding the suffering of people most impacted by this sloppily drafted bill. Many of the provisions contradict each other, are confusing, and will harm even those patients who are supposed to have lawful access to abortion under the bill.

“Ironically, politicians pushed the law through its first chamber vote in just 48 hours, shorter than the 72-hour mandatory waiting period to access abortion. We hope the court will mitigate the harm and confusion created by this horrible bill.”

Related actions

The suit, brought on behalf of the plaintiffs by both organizations and signed by Jaclyn Maffetore of the ACLU of North Carolina, names as defendants Attorney General Josh Stein and the district attorneys in each of the counties that encompass the Middle District, including Guilford, Forsyth and Wake counties.

Stein, who is running to succeed Cooper, did not issue an immediate response to the suit, and his spokesperson said his office was reviewing the complaint.

But in a related matter, Stein announced he had joined 23 other attorneys general to support updates to HIPAA that would protect an individual’s reproductive health information from being shared improperly.

“Women’s health information is between them, their partner, and their medical provider,” Stein said in a release. “We need these added protections to address the very real privacy and legal concerns that women and their doctors have – and because it’s the right thing to do.”

The changes to HIPAA would make it illegal to share a patient’s protected health information if the person is seeking reproductive health care.

The request to modify the prior injunction is in relation to Stuart v. Loomis, in which a district court judge ordered that either a qualified medical professional or a physician may provide the state-mandated information under the 2011 Woman’s Right to Know Act. The filing asks the court to reopen Stuart and clarify SB 20 won’t interrupt that information flow.