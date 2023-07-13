WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Almost exactly a month after she filed a bill in Congress to ensure access to contraception, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) has received a big boost from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA on Thursday approved the contraceptive pill Opill to be sold without a prescription, which means that a shopper of any age can pick it off the shelf in any place pharmaceuticals are sold.

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C., center) accepts applause as the author of the Right to Contraception Act in 2022. She is recognized by (from left) Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during an event at the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Manning on June 14 had joined Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) to reintroduce the “Right to Contraception Act,” which was passed by the House in 2022 but never gained traction in the Senate.

At the time, she said she was hopeful that the FDA would approve over-the-counter contraception as an assistance to this effort, and on Thursday she said she was pleased that it happened.

“Birth control is essential health care, and there is no doubt that birth control has advanced women’s equality,” Manning, who is in her second term representing North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, said in a statement released by her staff. “I applaud the FDA’s historic action to approve the first-ever birth control pill for over-the-counter use.

“This decision will improve women’s health, expand access to contraceptive care, and help women and girls control their bodies and futures,”

Opill, the first such pill to be approved, is manufactured by Perrigo, which is based in Ireland, and The Associated Press reported that the company won’t begin to ship the pill until early next year. The approval means there is no age restriction for purchase.

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts the proposed packaging for the company’s birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill. (Perrigo via AP, File)

Abortion laws across the United States have tightened significantly – including most recently in North Carolina – since the U.S. Supreme Court in its Dobbs decision nearly a year ago overturned Roe v. Wade’s national right to an abortion.

As state houses have discussed those tightening windows for access to legal abortion, there have been some that discussed and adopted limitations on access to contraception.

Manning had noted comments from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas that she said she sees as an open threat about whether women can obtain pills and devices that would protect them from an unwanted pregnancy.

Writing in concurrence with the Dobbs decision, Thomas had suggested that the Supreme Court needed to reconsider the right to contraception.

Manning’s bill codifying that right passed the House in July 2022 but was blocked in the Senate by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Nebraska). Markey joined Manning as a sponsor for a new effort.

“We did our job in the House,” Manning told WGHP last month. “We’re hoping he can do his job in the Senate this time so that we can protect a woman’s right to use and a medical provider’s right to provide the full range of FDA-approved birth control.”

When Manning’s HR 8373 passed the House, 228-195-2, none of the eight Republicans then representing North Carolina supported her, but eight of their colleagues did – Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Anthony Gonzalez, John Katko and Brian Fitzpatrick.

But Cheney lost re-election, and Upton, Gonzalez, Katko and Kinzinger retired, and Republicans have gained a slim majority control in the House. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) replaced bill supporter Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as House speaker.

Is there a path to get this bill to the House floor, given those political obstacles?

“Well, I think we do [have a path[,” Manning said in June. “When I look across the other side of the aisle, I don’t know any members of the house on the Democratic or the Republican side who have 10, 12, 15 children, that would seem to indicate that people are using birth control.

“And as people begin to experience problems getting the kind of birth control they choose, they may realize that this is an issue they need to step up to.”

Manning said when introducing her bill in 2022 that “96% of American women will use contraceptives at some point in their life. That includes women who are Democrats, women who are Republican, women who are independent and women who have no political affiliation and really don’t pay attention to politics.”

A study by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research firm that tracks action and trends on issues related to sexual and reproductive health rights, found that at least nine states have some restriction on access to contraception, including six with limits on pharmacists’ filling prescriptions.

“As we celebrate this monumental step forward, we must recognize that Republican politicians are ramping up attacks on all forms of reproductive health care, including birth control,” Manning said Thursday. “Congress must act swiftly to pass my Right to Contraception Act and protect the right to access all FDA-approved birth control from political attacks.”

Kelly Blanchard, president of Ibis Reproductive Health, a nonprofit group that supported the approval, told The AP on Thursday: “This is really a transformation in access to contraceptive care. Hopefully, this will help people overcome those barriers that exist now.”