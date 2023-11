CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — About a dozen FBI agents along with Cary police are searching a townhome Friday.

The agents were at a home in the 4000 block of Yellowfield Way, according to a CBS 17 crew on the scene.

“The FBI is engaged in court-authorized investigative activity,” said Shelly Lynch, of the FBI, told CBS 17.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.