JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two years after a trans woman was found dead in eastern North Carolina, the FBI is asking for information and offering a reward for information about her death.

Jenna Franks, 34, was found dead near Ellis Boulevard and White Street in Jacksonville, North Carolina on Feb. 24, 2021. Investigators determined that Franks’ death was a homicide and are investigating as a possible hate crime.

Franks was one of three transwomen killed in 2021 in North Carolina, along with Jaida Peterson and Remy Fennell, both from the Charlotte area, who were both shot to death in April 2021. Arrests have been made in the deaths of Peterson and Fennell.

At least 57 transgender people, most of the Black or Latina transgender women, were killed in 2021 according to the Human Rights Campaign. At least 38 trans or gender non-conforming people were killed in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI office in Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or the Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Information that leads to an arrest could qualify for a $10,000 reward, according to an FBI tweet.