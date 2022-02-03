FBI: North Carolina man gave instructions on how to kill law enforcement

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a series of YouTube videos, Christopher Arthur of Mount Olive teaches viewers how to defend themselves, how to train a militia and in at least one video, how to get into a firefight with law enforcement.

Arthur, the owner of Tackleberry Solutions, is now in federal custody accused of teaching an individual how to make bombs specifically intended to kill law enforcement.

The Duplin County man has been on the radar of the FBI for nearly two years. In May of 2020, a Virginia truck driver named Joshua Blessed led police on a two-hour chase in Upstate New York where more than a hundred rounds were fired between Blessed and local law enforcement.

Blessed ultimately died.

As authorities conducted a search warrant on Blessed’s home and truck, they found homemade bombs, along with instruction manuals allegedly written by Arthur.

“Numerous additional IEDs and firearms were found in the search of his residence along with multiple Tackleberry Solutions tactical instructional manuals which named as the author Christopher Arthur. A review of the individual’s cell phone indicated that he had attended training with Arthur at Tackleberry Solutions in Mount Olive for multiple days in March of 2020,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office of Eastern North Carolina.

According to investigators, the FBI then covertly requested a free PDF document from Arthur.

“After a short period of time, an email was received from Arthur indicating that he had to keep parts of the information in the PDF off of the internet since explosives were such a touchy topic,” according to authorities.

Investigators say Arthur explained how to properly place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) through one’s property.

He also taught the “importance of creating a fatal funnel, the setup and use of remote-activated firearms, and how to evade arrest after killing members of law enforcement.”

“According to these charges, the defendant provided someone with training on explosive devices knowing that person intended to use that information to murder or attempt the murder of law enforcement,” said United States Attorney Michael Easley. “This type of behavior is criminal, it is unacceptable, and it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Here in Eastern North Carolina, we will protect the brave men and women of law enforcement who are sworn to protect us. The Justice Department will aggressively investigate and prosecute those whose actions would further violence against those in uniform. Our public servants in law enforcement deserve nothing less.”

Arthur is due in court on Friday for a hearing.