NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police report the Greenville field office of the FBI has joined in the search for the shooter in the death of 1-year-old Nia’Loni Sheptock.

“Our efforts to garner support from our community in solving baby Nia’Loni’s murder on July 4th have not slowed down,” New Bern police said Monday in a statement. “We have sought public support in a variety of ways. One has been through neighborhood canvassing in the Duffyfield area where the shooting took place.

“Canvassing began following the conclusion of the preliminary investigation on July 4th and 5th. The bulk of our door-to-door efforts began on Thursday evening (July 6th) and again during the day on Friday (July 7th) following our press conference.

“Today, Monday, July 10, 2023, members of the Greenville Field Office of the FBI joined New Bern Police Department investigators to recanvass the area. Any and all information is important, and we encourage members of our community to work with our coalition of law enforcement partners in solving this horrendous crime.”

A reward of $6,000, $5,000 of that from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, is out there for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those involved. Citizens who wish to report information can use any of the methods listed below:

If you wish to remain anonymous, use the New Bern PD’s Tip411 system by texting the keyword NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411.

NBPD Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) supervisor at (252) 672-4253.

Craven County Crimestoppers at (252) 633-5141.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): Click here or click here

FBI Command Center in Charlotte at (704)672-6100.