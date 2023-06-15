RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and son were arrested on Wednesday evening for shooting into vehicles and injuring a person in a Raleigh neighborhood, police say.

On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Orchard Trace Way regarding a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ricardo Rashon Johnson Sr., 41, was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury,

Three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property,

Three counts of injury to personal property and

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Ricardo Rashon Johnson Jr., 19, was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury,

Three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property,

Three counts of injury to personal property and

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.