FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A hearing took place on Wednesday morning for the 12-year-old suspect in the shooting death of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery.

A youth court judge in Cumberland County decided to keep the boy in the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Cumberland County for now.

The 8-year-old was shot in late July, while at the babysitter’s home in Eastover. Authorities said the babysitter’s son took the gun from his grandfather’s safe. Dockery believes both the grandfather and babysitter should be held accountable too.

“If this gun is secured by the grandpa, in a way that he can’t get to it we are not here today. We are playing with our daughter; we are going to school to check on our daughter. She [the babysitter] wasn’t supervising like she should. Now we have to go to a graveyard to visit our daughter,” Fon Dockery, Jenesis’ father said.

The 12-year-old will be back in juvenile court on Sept. 19. The judge will determine long-term custody for him, as Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center is filling up.