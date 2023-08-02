LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate-77 northbound was closed near Lake Norman after a fatal crash for a few hours, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they are investigating the crash near mile marker 33 and past the Langtree Road exit.

According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a 2000 Ford F-150 traveling north in the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane failed to reduce speed and hit a disabled 2016 Toyota Scion. After the initial collision, officials say the Ford spun to the right and hit a 2014 Ford Escape. The Ford Escape also traveled north on the interstate.

Troopers said Granite Falls resident Misty Leigh Shook, 47, died at the scene. Shook drove the Scion. Emergency personnel took a passenger to Atrium Health CMC with critical injuries.

Wilkesboro resident Bret Edward Shove, 48, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and emergency personnel also took him to Atrium Health CMC. Shove drove the F-150.

The Escape driver and a passenger did not suffer any injuries.

Officials said the road to reopened around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicated impairment to be a contributing factor. Shove was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed, and other traffic violations.

Upon completion of the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, troopers say additional charges will be filed.

The interstate was closed in the area for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation.