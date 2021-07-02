76-year-old Eden woman killed in accident that shut down Highway 220 for hours

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash that shut down parts of U.S. 220 for hours Thursday night was fatal, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer was driving southbound on Highway 220 around 7:50 p.m. The driver went to make a U-turn into the northbound lanes, when the truck hit Sharon Stephens-McCandless, 76.

Stephens-McCandless then collided with a guardrail.

She died at the scene.

There have been no charges filed, and the investigation is on-going. The scene was cleared around 12:49 a.m.

