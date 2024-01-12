FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A moment with a stranger became the closure Bryonica DeShay Kyes had been searching for since losing her sister nearly three weeks ago.

“This stranger, who didn’t know her from a can of paint, came out and helped her, did what he had to do and I’m forever grateful for him and what he did,” Kyes said while wiping away tears.

She went on to point out the photos and memories of her sister, Daeja, that she keeps on her phone.

Fayetteville police said the 24-year-old was one of two people shot on Dec. 20, 2023, after an argument near Rose Hill Road. It wasn’t until after her sister’s funeral that Kyes and family members said they learned from detectives that a man rushed over to help and performed CPR.

“I talked to my mom and said I have to find him. I wanted to tell him thank you… so I did what I do best and posted on social media,” Kyes said.

A single post on social media suddenly turned into hundreds of comments and shares. Kyes smiled, “Even the military pages—everybody was sharing it, everybody was wanting to find him!”

A few days was all it took for the message to get to Harvey Johnson.

He said, “The crazy part is that my neighbor who lives across from me at my apartment, he came over to me and said, ‘You know the girl you tried giving CPR to, they’re looking for you trying to thank you.’”

Johnson, who served in the military as a combat engineer and now a father of three working two jobs, said he was shocked to see the response on social media. Johnson said, “It was just instinct and being raised the way I was. My grandma always told me if there’s trouble, try to help. Do what you can.”

Johnson said he was taking out the trash when he heard the altercation and sound of gunfire. He said he rushed to the woman to give CPR, called 911 and tried to keep her calm and focused.

He continued, “About five to ten minutes after she took her last breath, another gentleman came out and tried to help out and stop any bleeding and see if we could locate any bullet wounds.”

“I know what it’s like to lose people, especially a close one like that,” Johnson said.

After connecting online, Johnson and Kyes met in person Thursday afternoon. Johnson said, “She had a big smile on her face, she was trying not to cry, but I guess it was out of joy!”

Bryonica DeShay Kyes and Harvey Johnson.

While the family mourns, Kyes said she is forever grateful to know her sister wasn’t alone before her last breath.

With tears, she said, “It means the world, it really does. It lets me know there are still good people in the world, you know? He gave my family a piece of closure. It gives us a peace of mind to know she wasn’t alone. She didn’t know him, but she wasn’t there by herself.”

Fayetteville police said they will continue to look at what led to the situation on Rose Hill Road and told CBS 17 the investigation is still open.