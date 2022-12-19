RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is taking new steps to try and find the driver who hit and killed a 12-year-old girl and kept driving.

Police were on Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road Friday afternoon at the site of the deadly November 25 hit and run. Family members identified the victim as Samantha Briggs.

Police stopped each car that passed by to hand out flyers. On the flyer is a description of the car police are looking for — a 2006-2008 white Honda Civic EX.

The flyer also states the department is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Lt. Jason Borneo, a spokesman with the Raleigh Police Department, said this a rare case with limited information.

“Because of the limited information we have, despite the best efforts of our investigators, we have limited information,” Borneo said. “So we are reaching out, branching out, using different strategies to try and generate tips and leads that will help bring some closure to the family of this young girl.”

Sylvia Wiggins, Samantha’s aunt, said finding the driver would be as close to closure as she could get.

Wiggins said her niece loved to dance, draw, and play board games.

“She used to just laugh, her laugh was just infectious,” Wiggins said. “When she laughed it make you laugh, and I’ll tell you what she was a funny person and everybody around her just loved her.”

Wiggins is the director at Helping Hand Mission, which is where Briggs danced in the marching band. Marlena Bryant said the loss has impacted the whole band.

“A sad loss for somebody so brightful and so joyful to be taken away in this type of tragedy, it was too early for her to leave this world,” Bryant said.

Lt. Borneo has this message for the driver: “Whomever you are there’s a 12-year-old girl that’s dead, and we’re hoping to bring closure and justice for her and her family.”