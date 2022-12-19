HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A family close to the Cumberland County deputy who was killed in the line of duty Friday shared their story of seeing a U.S. flag at half-staff in the North Carolina mountains Saturday.

Jennifer Knight’s two daughters are very close to Elena Schmidt, who was recently engaged to Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. after dating him for about seven years.

Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a drunk driver following a response to a store robbery near Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Chimney Rock photo courtesy: Kaylen Knight.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered flags throughout the state to half staff to honor the 23-year-old deputy.

Saturday, Knight’s family visited Chimney Rock State Park in Rutherford County.

They began talking with the park ranger about things to do in the area. The park ranger said she was from Raeford and then started talking about why the flag flying was at half-staff.

Knight and her family then explained how they knew Bolanos-Anavisca

“We made sure she knew his name, his story, his heart, his character; as we walked away she was telling someone else about Oscar,” Knight wrote on Facebook.

Knight told CBS 17 that Bolanos-Anavisca’s death was tragic.

“Hope Mills lost one of their own. We are a small town that love our people. Love our kids. He is one of ours! He is loved,” Knight wrote.

Bolanos-Anavisca was a South View High School football and soccer player before graduating and attending the University of North Carolina Pembroke.