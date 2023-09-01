FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old boy remains in juvenile custody following a hearing on Thursday in the death of 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery.

The little girl was shot while at the babysitter’s home on July 25 on Mercedes Drive in the Eastover Village area.

She died two days later from her injuries.

Jenesis’ father, Fon Dockery, has been attending the hearing for the suspect in his daughter’s death. He wants to make sure all parties involved are held accountable and make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“There are several levels of accountability I still think need to be in play towards the babysitter,” Dockery said.

The babysitter’s son, who was 11 years old at the time of the shooting but recently turned 12 years old, is accused of firing the deadly shot that killed Jenesis. This happened about an hour after Dockery dropped Jenesis and her younger sister off at the sitter’s home.

“My daughter being a witness my family feels it’s a threat to her security, her life, he being out,” Dockery said.

The boy who has not been identified is being charged with manslaughter and larceny. He’s accused of taking the gun that was used from his grandfather’s safe.

“I think this particular defendant through the course of the investigation is going to reveal that he has been a threat to his peers for quiet some time,” Deanna Coleman, an attorney for the Dockery Family said.

The Dockery family has been talking with Fayetteville, Cumberland County and North Carolina legislators about tighter gun regulations.

“We got to really step up in the state and really put some laws down that are going to make people accountable and make them become better supervisors at being gun owners,” Dockery said.

“Our state needs to do better. We need to have if a parent lets a child get hold of a gun, if you have a code to a safe, and you’re not checking that safe every day then the parent needs to be in trouble, or the grandparent, or whoever firearm it is,” Dockery’s attorney said.

The child charged in the shooting remains in juvenile custody in Cumberland County. He could be moved to another county as the juvenile facility in Cumberland County is filling up. There is still an open investigation on his mother who was the babysitter.