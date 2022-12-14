STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two months after Kaneycha Turner’s murder, the Statesville High School community and her former basketball teammates gifted her family Wednesday with memorabilia from her time in high school.

“Kaneycha was one of those individuals who I really looked up to,” explained Coach Gregory Stewart, who was with her for her four-year basketball career. “[Kaneycha] changed the way I coach.”

The 19-year-old graduate moved to Greensboro this year to pursue an academic career at N.C. A&T. On October 26, Turner died when a fight broke out at a party at her apartment complex, and someone fired a gun.

Turner and a 15-year-old victim were “innocent bystanders.” Greensboro Police have not been able to arrest their killer(s).

The family that has searched for answers and has awaited justice for their sorrow found solace with their Kaneycha gifts.

“I’m just proud of her. Even in her death, I’m still proud of her,” Kaneycha’s mother Latoya Rucker told Queen City News after the ceremony.

At half-court, on the same grounds she watched her daughter make memorable play after memorable play, Rucker got a flash drive with videos from two of her daughter’s basketball games. Other items included a sweater, a game ball signed by her teammates, and the original jersey Kaneycha wore her senior year of high school.

Rucker held back tears with each keepsake throughout the touching ceremony.

“It was a surprise I was hoping to get. I didn’t know I was going to get it,” Rucker said. “This means a lot. This is big. She went out in a good way. She left a positive impact on the people of the school. I’m so proud of her.”