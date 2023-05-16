TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A teen is charged in the death of a Tarboro woman after he ran his car into her apartment while trying to drive away from police, officials say.

Jeanette Drew, a mother and grandmother to five, died early on Mother’s Day following the crash.

“We want to just remember her with that smile that she always wore on her face,” Drew’s niece, Crystal Cofield, said. “She was a sweetheart. You never seen her frowning. You never seen her fussing, complain about anything. She was amazing.”

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Tarboro police chased 18-year-old Darquavious Lancaster, who failed to stop for a license checkpoint.

Police said his car crashed into Drew’s home at Northgate Apartments.

Drew died at the hospital. Her daughter and grandchildren, also in the apartment at the time, survived.

Lancaster has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired and more.

“Because of his actions, which were his own choice, he took my aunty away from me and a sister to her siblings,” Cofield said.

Cofield is taking donations and clothing to make sure her cousin, Drew’s daughter, and five grandchildren, have basic necessities and a place to stay.

“It’s going to be hard for, you know, her kids and her grandkids,” Cofield said.

The family plans to honor Drew with a vigil at the apartment complex on Tuesday night.

“My aunt would just want us to be happy. You know, she wouldn’t want us to be sad and crying,” Cofield said.

Lancaster will face a judge for the first time on Wednesday morning.