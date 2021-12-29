Family, friends to honor life of fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin at funeral service Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Family, friends and colleagues will gather Wednesday to remember the life of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three killed in a crash on Interstate 85 last week.

Officer Goodwin’s funeral will be held at First Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

A procession to the church will begin at 9 a.m. from the Alexander Funeral Home on Statesville Avenue to First Baptist Church of Charlotte on South Davidson Street where a visitation will be held until the service begins.

Officials said there will be no graveside service or processional after her service.

Goodwin died on Dec. 22 when officials said two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of another crash, officials say.

Police said a driver failed to move left to a single open lane on southbound I-85. Morgan failed to reduce speed and struck four police vehicles, a semi-truck and Officer Goodwin.

The Charlotte community has shown an outpouring of support for Goodwin’s family. The mother of three had just returned to work after maternity leave.

Charlotte city council member, Tariq Bohkari, tweeted out over $200,000 have been raised, and someone is paying off the Goodwin family’s mortgage. People say that is part of what the family needs.

A memorial that started with a CMPD cruiser and several bouquets of flowers quickly blossomed into a vehicle covered in support as people arrived to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

FOX 46 Charlotte will have full coverage of Officer Goodwin’s procession at 9 a.m. and funeral at noon on Wednesday.