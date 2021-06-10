Family, friends gather to mourn 2 killed in Wilkesboro hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered in Wilkes County to mourn the loss of two people killed crossing the Curtis Bridge on Sunday.

A candlelight vigil happened late Thursday evening to pay respects to Chase Eugene Crawford, 35, and Stephanie Lynn Chahoy, 40.

Police say they were walking along the Curtis Bridge over the Yadkin River when they were hit and knocked off the bridge to the ground below.

Police say the driver Kelly Diane Snapp, 43, of Wilkesboro, kept going. She has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and two counts of felonious hit-and-run resulting in death.

Pastor Phillip Boyce said there needs to be something done to make this bridge safer for pedestrians to cross.

“I believe the time is now to do something. It’s just frequent too often, it’s just not enough room to walk, so we’re just trying to advocate and petitioning the town and the Department of Transportation,” Boyce said.

So far, the Pedestrian Access on Curtis Bridge Road Petition has received nearly 300 signatures.

The petition will go to the Wilkes County Town Council and NCDOT in hopes of making the Curtis Bridge safer for people to walk across.