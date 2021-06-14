Family ‘devastated’ after NC security guard dies a week after shooting, robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville security guard died Sunday after being shot on duty during a robbery last weekend.

Mary Jo Hinton says it’s been one of the worst days of her life after her brother Jerry Smothers died in a Fayetteville hospital.

His death came just a week after police say Smothers was robbed of his truck and wallet and shot in the back of the head while working a security shift at the Clarion Hotel.

“It’s a huge void it’s like a black cloud over our entire family. To know that he died a violent death for no reason is horrific. The people of North Carolina and Fayetteville need to know that there’s somebody on the street that’s capable of putting a gun to the back of somebody’s head and pulling the trigger and not caring about the consequences of doing that,” said Hinton, the victim’s sister.

Smothers also leaves behind a wife and two stepchildren. He’s known by his loved ones as a funny and caring family man who would help anyone.

Hinton isn’t sure why this happened to her 63-year-old brother.

“We are just devastated — we need to find out who did this and why they did it,” Hinton said.

She calls it senseless violence but is hopeful speaking out will encourage the person or people responsible to come forward.

“I’d like to see justice I’d like to see whoever did this serve time or get the death penalty for doing this to him because he did not deserve this,” said Hinton.

Smothers’ pickup truck has since been recovered. If you have any information about a possible suspect or the shooting contact police.