Factory worker from NC gets chance to win $2 million lottery prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — In two days, LaKisa McKethan, of Fayetteville, will get a chance to spin a giant prize wheel and try to win a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The chance comes as part of the lottery’s Bigger $pin game that begins with a scratch-off ticket and ends with a winner attending a Bigger $pin Live Event.

At Wednesday’s event, McKethan will walk up to a giant prize wheel and give it a spin with the chance of landing on a prize ranging from $400,000 to $2 million.

“I’ll be excited, nervous, everything, probably have butterflies,” McKethan said.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity began when McKethan, after working her third-shift job, stopped at the VA VA Food Mart on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville and bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off.

“I was going to wait,” she said. “But I always knew the early bird gets the worm. I was like ‘whoa,’ and I was in shock.”

McKethan credits her young son for her good fortune. She said he told her he prayed for her to win a million dollars so she wouldn’t have to worry about money.

To cheer on McKethan, you can watch the lottery’s live video feed on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The lottery will also show McKethan’s winning moment Wednesday night after the evening lottery drawings on FOX8.

McKethan is the third person to get a chance to win one of the $2 million prizes. At the first event in November, a retired Greensboro postal worker won $900,000 and a Durham cook won $400,000.