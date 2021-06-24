Face mask decisions left with local NC schools in House bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The House has voted to let local school leaders — and not state officials — decide for next school year whether people in K-12 schools must wear face coverings.

The chamber voted Wednesday to give local school boards and leaders of private schools the “exclusive authority” to decide on face coverings.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order and guidance by state health officials direct that most everyone wear face coverings indoors.

The measure marks another effort by Republicans to scale back the Democratic governor’s influence over the state’s coronavirus response.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.