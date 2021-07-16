‘Extreme cruelty’ forces removal of birds from North Carolina park; 1 duck’s feet cut off

Mallard ducks (Stock image/Getty)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say more than 40 birds have been removed from a North Carolina park following reports of what was termed “extreme cruelty,” including one duck that had its feet cut off.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reports The City of Statesville approved a plan by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue to remove the birds to prevent further incidents from happening.

According to the agency, ducks had been used for target practice and another duck was beaten over the head — in addition to the duck with its feet cut off.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says the birds will be available for adoption after a health screening.

