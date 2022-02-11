DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Whether it’s in college or childhood, there are choices we make in life that shape our future.

“I can see a road map on my mind. I see the fork in the road,” said Brandon Harris. “If certain things were different, I would be in prison, like, he was and he would be here where I am.”

While there are plenty of other things that could keep this Davidson College’ senior busy, he decided to care about a childhood friend.

One he hadn’t seen in years.

“It always bothered me that people didn’t recognize him in an abject way, I saw him on the news many times for his burglaries, everybody talking bad on him,” said Brandon.

Brandon and Sura Sohna grew up together in Maryland. The two played on basketball teams together as kids. Even went to the same elementary and middle schools.

But like some friendships, they grew apart. That separation really changed when Sura was sentenced to about 15 years in prison for various burglaries.

“I read through all the public records of the court, I reached out to all of his victims I could find on public record,” said Brandon.

Since January of 2021, the library on campus at Davidson College has been Brandon’s spot. It’s where he’s spent countless hours working to get Sura out of prison. He said, they ran into countless roadblocks, but they didn’t give up.

After 13 months, Brandon got a phone call. Sura had a court date on Tuesday, February 8.

“All of us in the courtroom are on the edge of our seats, what’s about to happen? We don’t know,” said Brandon.

“I couldn’t comprehend everything he was saying,” said Sura.

“(The Judge) says, Mr. Sohna, do you know what this means? He was like, no. He’s like, you’re being released today,” remembered Brandon.

“I felt woozy, it was crazy,” said Sura. “I felt like it wasn’t true like it was a dream.”

“It’s a peculiar feeling. It still feels surreal,” said Brandon.

It’s still pretty hard to comprehend for both of them.

“Wow. Yesterday, Monday I was in here for 15 years and it’s Tuesday and I’m going home,” said Sura.

Two lives, completely changed.

“I feel like this time, I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong and make a lot of people happy,” said Sura.

All because someone made the choice to care.

“It’s for me. And Sura. It’s a personal story, the academic credit, it helps I guess. But it’s for us. It’s to save the life of somebody who was ignored and forgotten.”