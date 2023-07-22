BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A new arrest in a Benson man’s death was made on Friday and the suspect is his former wife.

James Dwight Peacock, 69, was found shot dead during a well-being check from a family friend who called 911 on June 15.

At the time, Peacock was in his home in the 1600 block of N.C. 27 W., according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Exactly one week later, a Fayetteville man — identified as Peacock’s stepson — was arrested and charged with his murder, deputies said. Wesley Alexander Jones, 25, was arrested on June 22 in Cumberland County.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the investigation had resulted in an additional arrest and murder charge for 55-year-old Vickie Katanyan Peacock.

Johnston County Capt. Jeff Caldwell confirmed on Friday that Vickie Peacock is the mother of Wesley Alexander Jones and the ex-wife of James Dwight Peacock.

Vickie was arrested at her home on Hwy 87 S. in Fayetteville on Friday. She is being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.