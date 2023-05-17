FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County said a former teacher was arrested Tuesday on various charges including indecent liberties with a student.

Lakisha Renee Davis, 46, was arrested by detectives with the Special Victims Unit, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis is facing two counts of including felony indecent liberties with a student charges and eight counts of felonious restraint, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Cumberland County Schools officials said Davis had been a substitute teacher and volunteer coach.

She began at the school system on Sept. 4, 2014, and ended working on March 6 of this year, a news release from the Cumberland County Schools said.

“Ms. Davis most recently served as a substitute teacher at New Century International Middle School and had no other assignments with CCS other than serving as a non-faculty volunteer coach at New Century International Middle School,” the news release from the school district said.

Davis is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.