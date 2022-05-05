CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former pro-skateboarder has been arrested in a disturbing series of sex assault cases dating back decades, according to CMPD.

Wayne Goff, aka ‘Ray,’ was arrested at his home on Monday, May 2, with the assistance of Mount Holly Police.

He was apprehended about two months ago before he got out of jail on bond. After this, more victims spoke up, and the former coach was arrested again this week.

Ten additional warrants of indecent liberties have been issued for Goff, who CMPD said used his role as a coach and mentor to abuse children sexually in incidents dating back to 1993, with the latest reported incident happening in 2010.

He was a professional skateboarder from Charlotte, sponsored by smaller companies, and traveled to competitions and events, often taking young skaters with him.

CMPD believes more victims have not yet come forward.

“He had a large following of young people that looked up to him,” said Lt. Jim Ivie with the CMPD.

Police say the young people’s mentor turned into a molester.

“We’re talking about this case today not to dig up old trauma,” said Lt. Ivie.

Police say the trauma spans decades.

“It all started with an email that came to the Special Victims Unit,” said Detective Misty James with CMPD.

The man, who emailed and is now an adult, claimed that when he was just 13 years old, his trusted mentor, 52-year-old Wayne “Ray” Goff, his skateboarding coach, sexually assaulted him.

“We found out that the reason he came forward was because his son wanted to learn to skate and as soon as his son said that, he did not want to not teach his son to skate and the emotions started coming up,” said Detective James.

CMPD broke open the case against Goff, first arresting him for sexually assaulting children back on March 21.

Police say the crimes date back from 1993 to 2010.

One by one, they came forward, eight victims total, all of them adults now, one of them a woman, all of them teens or younger when they say Goff sexually assaulted them.

“This is known as delayed disclosure, and it’s even more prevalent with male victims,” said Shawna Pagano, with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

Pagano says most victims wait, sometimes many years, to report the abuse.

“This is very common to fear not being believed, and this is amplified when the abuser is someone like Ray Goff who is well known and well-liked in the community,” said Pagano.

CMPD says it’s never too late to report abuse if it involves a young victim.

“They have helped us get a very dangerous person off the streets of Charlotte,” said Lt. Ivie.

Goff had his first court appearance Wednesday on the new charges, and CMPD says he’s at the Mecklenburg County Jail right now under a $25,000 bond.

“No matter how dated a case is CMPD will always seek justice for crime victims. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, please send an email to Misty.James@cmpd.org or call 704-432-3905.”

Anyone with information can also leave an anonymous tip with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.