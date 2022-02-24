Ex-North Carolina police chief thought to have drowned arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Chadbourn police chief, William Spivey, 36, who was thought to have drowned has now been arrested in Horry County.

Spivey was reported missing on Monday after he failed to return from a fishing trip on the Lumber River near Fair Bluff, according to previous reporting.

Investigators said they found Spivey’s boat abandoned in the river. They also found the vehicle he had been driving at the boat landing. Crews looked for him for about six hours Monday in a remote area off Ice Plant Road northwest of Fair Bluff, according to CBS affiliate WWAY.

Spivey was charged with dozens of embezzling and drug charges and was set to appear for a court hearing on Monday, according to WWAY, but never showed up.

Dean Sasser, a friend of Spivey’s, told WWAY Spivey had left a note behind saying his “goodbyes.”

Now, he was arrested in Horry County after the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office learned he was actually hiding at his aunt’s home off Heritage Road.

Arrest photo courtesy of HCPD

Spivey took off running when deputies attempted to arrest him Wednesday night. He was located submerged in a creek behind an apartment building, according to incident reports obtained by News13.

Officers demanded Spivey come onto dry land and he told them they would have to shoot while he reached for his waist area, according to the report.

Officers were able to take him into custody and placed him in restraints a short time later.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.