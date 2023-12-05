LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former employee with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office was charged on Tuesday with multiple sex crimes and destroying evidence, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

In October, the sheriff’s office was made aware of possible misconduct by a sheriff’s deputy, Johnathan Andrew Edwards, 35. The sheriff’s office said an internal investigation was conducted, and he was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 16.

Sheriff Wayne Coats requested the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation of any potential related criminal matters. According to the sheriff’s office, Edwards’ employment was terminated on Nov. 30 for policy violations.

Based on evidence from the joint investigation, Deputy Edwards was charged on Monday with 10 counts of felonious first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felonious obstruction of justice. Arrest warrants state Edwards obstructed justice by destroying digital evidence.

On Tuesday, Edwards was arrested and processed in the Harnett County Detention Center. He received a $1 million secured bond.

Edwards began his employment with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17 and was assigned to the patrol division at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said additional charges may be filed.