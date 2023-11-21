HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Expect steady rains and a possibility of thunderstorms for Tuesday.

After a day of showers with chances for heavier rains throughout the day, a warm front will come northward on Tuesday evening, crossing through the Piedmont Triad around 8 p.m., which might spark off thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the FOX8 viewing area east of the Blue Ridge in a Level 1/Marginal Risk of severe weather today and tonight. Showers will continue until early Wednesday morning.

The rain is helping with the ongoing efforts to fight the wildfire burning on Sauratown Mountain.