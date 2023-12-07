APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who left a work detail in Apex on Wednesday is now back in custody after an eight-hour search.

The N.C. Department of Adult Correction said 44-year-old Thomas Swann went missing from his job assignment on Schieffelin Road around noon.

Swann was found around 7:45 p.m. hiding under plastic along U.S. Route 1 south of Apex. A Prison Emergency Response Team member and his canine captured Swann.

Authorities said he is a minimum custody offender serving a seven-year sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for habitual breaking and entering.

According to authorities, Swann will be charged with escape and taken to high-security prison.

He was originally scheduled to be released on March 25, 2027.