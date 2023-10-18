RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate that escaped from WakeMed is back in custody early Wednesday morning, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s office.

Late Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said Zaire Mclean escaped from WakeMed’s Raleigh Campus on New Bern Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the reason for Mclean’s hospital stay could not be disclosed due to privacy reasons.

He was initially charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At 12:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office said Mclean was taken back into custody with the assistance of the Raleigh police department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to arrest warrants, Zaire “unlawfully and willfully did wantonly injure personal property” of an inmate jumpsuit, which is the property of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants said the damage caused was $200.00 or less.

Zaire was charged with escaping a local jail and injury to personal property. He will appear in court on Tuesday.