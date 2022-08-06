LUMBERTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton has been found, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser (NC Department of Public Safety)

Holshouser was serving a period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2022.

Holshouser was found around five hours later on foot by the NCDPS Prison Emergency Response Team and surrendered without incident. He was then taken to a close custody facility.

The CRV center houses and provides intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation.

CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.