RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An emu is now facing questions after being apprehended in Chatham County.

The long-legged bird, known as Kevin, was spotted taking himself for a walk on U.S. 64 in Chatham County on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Kevin was seen roaming just before 8 a.m. He is now with Chatham County Animal Control.

This isn’t the first time an emu has escaped its home. Apparently, 2022 was the Year of the Emu:

In December 2022, Person County Animal Services reported an emu at-large in the Hurdle Mills area. Doug was eventually reunited with his owners.

In September 2022, an emu was returned to their owner after it was found walking along a road in Lee County.

In May 2022, an emu named Kevin was found 30 miles from home in Lenoir. At that time, police said Kevin was spotted lying beside children and their dad off Eastwood Park Drive on Saturday night. It was the father who called to notify police. While the latest escapee and this bird have the same names, it is not confirmed whether they are the same emu.