KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The entire staff of the Kenly Police Department resigned Wednesday afternoon after officers did not want to be a part of the work environment that was created, the town’s former chief of police said.

Chief Josh Gibson told CBS 17 that he and four other officers submitted a two-week resignation notice around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gibson said that Utilities Clerk Christy Jones and Assistant Town Manager Sharon Evans also resigned.

“All of us are very heartbroken that it had to come to this,” Gibson told CBS 17.

He also said that the officers could not perform their duties due to the environment that was created by the town manager, Justine Jones.

Gibson did not elaborate on what the work environment is because attorneys are now involved.

Jones became the town manager at the beginning of June, Gibson said.

The town manager spoke with CBS 17 and said if there is to be an emergency meeting concerning this, it must have 48-hour notice.

Sandra Walston said she’s concerned about what happens when the police department is gone.

“He’s done a good job for our town, I’m a retired teacher from the area I remember seeing him in the schools and [it’s] just a little bit of shock,” she said.

Reginald Williams said he hopes the town figures out a solution soon.

“I was like what in the world man, we can’t have a lawless town,” he said. “There’s no way on God’s green earth we can have a lawless town, so I hope we can find a resolution sooner rather than later.”

Gibson was with the police department for 21 years and served the majority of those years as chief.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Town of Kenly and is waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson for the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said there’s no specific plans for increased patrol in the area, but they will be available and respond to anyone in Kenly who needs them. CBS 17 also reached out to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.