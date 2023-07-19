MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Video obtained by Queen City News shows a FedEx truck blowing through a stop sign in Mint Hill Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on July 17, 2023, at the corner of Beaver Dam and Pine Lake Lane.

FEDEX TRUCK RUNS STOP SIGN 🚨🛑 | Video obtained by Queen City News shows a FedEx truck blowing through a stop sign in Mint Hill Monday afternoon. More: https://t.co/kEmXxzmJjz pic.twitter.com/UGlHFv6T17 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) July 18, 2023

The video’s owner, Robert Depalma, said the situation had reached its breaking point.

“These people just don’t stop,” explained Depalma. “There comes a point and time where you say, enough is enough.”

‘Child with special needs area’ sign on Pine Lake Lane. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

The street has been marked as having special needs children in the area. Depalma’s friend, who is also his neighbor, is the father of a 19-year-old boy with special needs.

The boy’s father did not want to speak with Queen City News on camera but explained the FedEx truck was just a part of the problem. He said multiple vehicles fly through stop signs daily.

It concerns him most because his son has a massive admiration for vehicles and has been known to run up to them in the street.

Depalma stressed the biggest fear is “that a child gets hit, and that’s something you can never unsee.”

He and others have brought their concerns to law enforcement and city leaders, but they have not been fully addressed.

“I’ve heard that if something happens, ‘Oh, then we’ll just sue, we’ll sue, we’ll sue,'” Depalma said. “But, that doesn’t bring a child or anyone. So, we’d rather not get to that point. And just handle it now and just -put it to bed. Or, try to.”

FedEx released the following statement regarding the situation:

“Safety is our highest priority, and we are deeply concerned by the activity depicted in this video. We are reviewing this matter and will take the appropriate action.”