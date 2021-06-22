EMS worker shot at Juneteenth event in NC; Have you seen these suspects?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying people they believe are connected to the shooting of an EMS worker during a Juneteenth celebration at a Raleigh park on Saturday.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. at Roberts Park in the 1300 block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found the man, who is a Wake County paramedic, suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance was also hit by gunfire, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was a graze wound and it was not life-threatening.

A Wake County EMS crew was at the park at 6:45 p.m. responding to a call to help a person who had fallen down, according to a news release from Wake County spokeswoman Dara Demi.

When the crew heard gunfire, they hid behind an ambulance, she said.

“As our EMS crew members attempted to take cover behind the ambulance, a bullet struck one of the paramedics,” the news release said.

The paramedic was released from the hospital by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to Demi.

Raleigh police are asking for help identifying people connected to a June 19, 2021 shooting in which an EMS worker was injured. (Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department)

On Monday, Raleigh police released images of people they said are connected to the shooting.

Michele Douglass, who heard the gunfire, was at the event and was cleaning up after what she says was a fun and successful Juneteenth celebration.

“We were able to give out 100 laptops to students who were in need of them which was an awesome thing,” she explained.

She heard the shots but didn’t see what happened.

Douglass hopes people in the community will remember the positive impact of the Juneteenth celebration, not just the violence that followed.

“This was just a time for us to celebrate each other and just enjoy that day,” she explained.

Barbara Jones’s nieces and nephews love to play at the park, but she worries about them.

“They want to come to the park, but you’re scared to bring them to the park,” she said. “I wish it would stop; we’ve got to think about each other’s lives. We got to pull together.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.