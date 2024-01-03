STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple emergency crews battled a large fire reported at a popular restaurant in Albemarle Wednesday morning.

The fire is being reported at Jay’s Seafood Restaurant located along Stony Gap Road.

Midland Fire and Rescue reports the fire chief, deputy chief, and Engine-40 from Midland all responded to the large multi-alarm commercial building fire.

“Units from Stanly, Cabarrus, and Montgomery counties are on the call as well as the City of Albemarle,” Midland Fire and Rescue said.

Multiple emergency crews battled the large fire from the roof of the restaurant on Wednesday.

Photos: Midland Fire and Rescue

Photos: Midland Fire and Rescue

Photos: Midland Fire and Rescue

Photos: Midland Fire and Rescue

No word on what caused the large fire at this time or if any injuries have been reported. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they are closed Monday through Wednesday.