Elkin man at large; wanted for the murder of Kernersville woman

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old Kernersville woman.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Elkin early Sunday morning. When they arrived they found Stephanie Hutton, 25, of Kernersville, dead from a gunshot wound.

Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, is wanted for Hutton’s murder. His location is “unknown at this time”. The North Carolina SBI is helping with the investigation.

If you know anything about the location of Lassiter, please call Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 838-9111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter