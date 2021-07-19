Elkin man at large; wanted for the murder of Kernersville woman

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old Kernersville woman.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Elkin early Sunday morning. When they arrived they found Stephanie Hutton, 25, of Kernersville, dead from a gunshot wound.

Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, is wanted for Hutton’s murder. His location is “unknown at this time”. The North Carolina SBI is helping with the investigation.

If you know anything about the location of Lassiter, please call Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 838-9111.