Elizabeth City high school student arrested after bringing gun and drugs on bus, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The lockdown at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School have been lifted after a high school student was found on a bus with a gun and drugs, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 a.m., authorities say school resource officers located a firearm and drugs in the possession of a Northeastern High School student who was traveling by bus. They were both seized while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.

The student was taken into custody.

Both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School were put on lockdown as a precautionary result of the incident, although school officials say the incident is under control.

ECPPS has advised that they will not be closing schools during this incident.

After a search, authorities determined there was no further threat to students or staff and the lockdowns were lifted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter